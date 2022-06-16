Huntsville has plenty of upcoming Fathers Day activities for families to take part in this year. Unique options are available throughout the community for a family wanting to spend an adventurous afternoon together or for individuals who just want to show gratitude for their loved ones during this upcoming holiday.
Blue Lagoon will be holding their third annual Fathers Day Dive, however it will be a little delayed. Hosted by Indepth Scuba & Watersports on Saturday June 25 at 9 a.m. attending families and individuals are encouraged to RSVP and reserve equipment ahead of time. Attending family members would have to be certified to dive within the lagoon, however family members are welcome to swim with them. For admission certified divers will pay $21, with normal admission costing $27 for adults and an exception for children nine and under requiring $10.
Owner and CEO of Indepth Scuba and Watersports, Judy Tate said,“We do these events on a regular basis because we want to keep our divers engaged. Our divers are like family, this is a good opportunity for us to come together as a dive family and fellowship.”
The Williams Ranch will be hosting a fishing and barbecue event to celebrate the holiday. For a cost of $30 per ticket families can enjoy a petting zoo, exotic animals, fishing and swimming at the ranch lake and barbecue. The event will be held on Sunday June 12 from 12p.m. to 4 p.m. visitors should bring their own fishing poles and bait since they will not be provided. No fishing license will be required to attend, and attendees are encouraged to bring sunscreen.
A one of a kind gift would be to contribute to the upkeep of the famed Sam Houston Statue by getting your fathers name placed on a brick paver at the base of the statue. For $100 to $5,000, depending on brick size and character limit, you could have your fathers name engraved as a piece of history alongside bricks from the Bush family, a former President of the Republic of Poland and CBS news anchor Dan Rather.
”When the city finalized the procurement of the Sam Houston Statue they asked the chamber of commerce to help fund it, part of that project was the brick pavers. People buy these pavers as special gifts to commemorate people in their lives or themselves, its unique way of being a part of history at the statue.”, said Jessica Lacy, Visitor Center Coordinator at the Sam Houston Statue and Visitor Center.
