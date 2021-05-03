The Walker County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics at the Walker County Storm Shelter next week.
Officials will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on May 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on May 13-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointments are necessary for either dose, which will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The Walker County Storm Shelter is located at 445 Hwy. 75 in Huntsville.
