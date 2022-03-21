Walker County Office of Emergency Management:
We continue to anticipate the development of widespread thunderstorms this evening through the overnight hours- some of which will produce large hail, tornadoes, and/or damaging winds. Within the newly issued Moderate Risk area, we could see some rather significant severe thunderstorms (hail greater than 2" in diameter, hurricane-force wind gusts, and/or longer track or EF2+ rated tornadoes). Later this evening and tonight, there will be a risk for flash flooding as storms expand and develop along a surface cold front slowly pushing through the area early Tuesday morning.
Overview
A strong low pressure system will overspread the area tonight, resulting in the development of widespread thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Beginning in the late afternoon, the severe weather threat will begin to increase to the west of our area in central TX. There will be potential for large hail, strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and tornadoes as they move quickly into our western and northern counties through the evening.. The threat for severe storms remains highest along and north of the I-10 corridor through the late evening. Later this evening and early Tuesday morning, a surface cold front will begin to push through the area and additional storms are expected to develop along the slow-moving boundary. This will create a threat for street flooding, especially in urban areas. Because of this, a Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of our area between 7 PM tonight and 7 AM tomorrow (see map below). We continue to anticipate widespread rainfall totals of 2-4" area-wide with some locations seeing locally higher amounts. The bulk of the heavy rainfall is expected to arrive during the overnight period with conditions gradually improving after sunrise. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes also remain possible with this activity through daybreak tomorrow. Overall, the threat will begin diminishing from west to east as the front pushes offshore through the morning hours.
Urban Flash Flood Messaging
Heavy rainfall is forecast for portions of Southeast Texas, including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area. Based on forecast conditions, NWS Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event:
- Turn Around, Don't Drown. Isolated underpasses or low-water crossings may be life-threatening.
- Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.
