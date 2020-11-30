Two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and 54 new cases of the virus were reported by the Walker County Office of Emergency Management on Monday.
The report, which was the first since Nov. 25, says that the deaths of a male and female patient in their 80s was linked to the virus. They are the first deaths to be confirmed in November, which has witnessed 688 additional residents test positive for the coronavirus.
At least 4,561 cases have been reported since the county recorded its first positive case of COVID-19 in mid-March. Over half of the local cases are amongst the general public, while the rest are within the local TDCJ offender population. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
