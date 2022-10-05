The Walker County Master Gardeners have been hard at work preparing for their annual fall plant sale. A wide range of plants will be available for purchase, including fruit and nut trees, vegetables, ornamentals, and culinary herbs. There will also be a raffle and a baked goods sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Sandy Tykol Scholarship fund for Huntsville High School seniors. The sale is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 8, at the AgriLife Extension Office on Tam Road.
The sale has been going on since 2002. All vegetable plants at the sale were grown by the Master Gardeners. Their operation is housed at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and the two organizations work together to educate area citizens on gardening, water catchment, pest control, soil conservation, and weed management. It takes a minimum of 50 hours to become a Master Gardener, with continuing education online through Texas AgriLife.
They maintain ten raised garden beds, four of which are for interns to learn the basic principles of growing from season to season. They added one hugelkultur bed last year that stays planted year round. This ancient raised bed technique is built from fallen logs and organic waste and requires no tilling. It is also taller than an average raised bed, so that it can be maintained without stooping to weed, plant and harvest.
“I like pretty things,” said Pam Pruitt, President of the Walker County Master Gardeners. “I love growing flowers, and I also find that weeding is highly therapeutic. When we get together to work, it’s like a big family.”
For Pruitt, it really is a family affair. Her sister Carolyn Mitchell and her husband Billy Mitchell took the class and were so impressed that they decided to stay around. They are the new interns. Many people take the master class to learn how to enhance their own garden but continue to volunteer to help the community. A certain number of volunteer hours are required, but many people contribute more. They currently have more than 70 active members.
Throughout the year, the vegetables that the Master Gardeners grow go to Good Shepherd Mission, The SAAFE House, and the Senior Center to contribute to Meals on Wheels. The group meets every Thursday to water, weed, and learn. Each member has an affinity for certain tasks, and interns work with each member to develop their knowledge and skill set.
The gardeners also created a butterfly garden with a memorial tree that honors members who have passed on. Each year they hold a celebration of life for those dear friends, placing a maple leaf on the tree that has their name and the year they completed their certification as a Master Gardener.
Future plans involve expansion of their operation to make use of the entire building when the Justice of the Peace offices move to their new location. They are also expecting a new extension agent to replace recently retired Reggie Lepley, who has served in Walker County since 1992.
The next round of Master Gardeners training classes begins Jan. 19, with a come and see presentation at the AgriLife office for interested parties on Nov. 10. For more information, call 936-435-2426.
To learn more about the Walker County Master Gardeners, visit https://walker.agrilife.org/publications/horticulture/horticulture-master-gardeners/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walkercountymastergardeners. Donations in the form of checks or gift cards for the Master Gardeners Building Fund or the Sandy Tykol Scholarship Fund can be mailed to 102 Tam Road, Suite B, Huntsville Texas 77320.
KNOW & GO
What: The Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale
Items on sale:
Fruit Trees & Bushes
Apple
Fig
Peach
Pear
Apricot
Muscadine Grapes
Plums
Nectarines
English Walnut
Paper Shell Pecan
Chinquapin
Vegetable Plants
Tomatoes
Swiss Chard
Broccoli
Kale
Cauliflower
Red and Green Cabbage
Lettuce
Brussel Sprouts
Texas Native Plants
Shrubs
Succulents
Daylilies
Herbs
Annuals
Perennials
Tropicals
Gift Shop Items
Gloves
Clippers
Books
Bird Houses
Rain Barrels
Self-Watering Bucket Planters
(with a live demonstration)
