Walker County on Wednesday reduced some of its burn restrictions in unincorporated areas of the county.
In a new order, which was signed by Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, states that outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated area of the county. Outdoor burning of household trash is allowed if it is in a barrel with a screen on top, and the burning is attended during the process.
On Wednesday, the county registered an average reading of 566 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area. The higher the number, the drier it is. The county had a minimum of 423 and a maximum of 652 on the index.
That index is expected to drop as more rain enters the area this weekend.
