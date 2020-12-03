A burn ban for Walker County has been lifted.
Officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed the news Thursday morning, with the ban being lifted at 8 a.m.
The county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index rating average as of Wednesday afternoon was 476. The KBDI is used to determine forest fire potential on a scale of zero to 800 with 800 representing absolute dry conditions.
The driest part of Walker County is 593, which is above the number where Davis usually recommends a burn ban, and the wettest is 341.
