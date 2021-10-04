Following downpours occurring this past weekend, Walker County Judge Danny Pierce lifted the county’s burn ban at noon on Monday.
Burn bans in unincorporated county areas are usually invoked when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, exceeds a 500-point average.
The KBDI measures the amount of precipitation necessary to return dry soil to capacity in a point system ranging from zero (very wet) to 800 (very dry). Walker County’s KBDI average decreased by 151 points over the weekend, from 559 on Friday to 408 by Sunday.
The county’s recent ban was approved by commissioners on Sept. 7. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors under threats of fines of up to $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.