Colt Christian, Republican Party for Walker County Judge
Colt Christian is a lifelong resident of Walker County and a true conservative. As a seventh-generation rancher in Walker County, Christian learned at an early age the importance of hard work, persistence, and personal responsibility. He successfully manages the family’s cattle ranch and a self-owned property management company, all while growing his own successful catering business.
He earned both a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from Sam Houston State University. Christian serves on numerous boards and committees including President of Walker County Farm Bureau; USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee representing Walker, Brazos, and Grimes County; and the Walker County Fair Association Executive Committee. He has been actively involved in government policy discussions in Austin and Washington D.C., related to landowner water rights, eminent domain reform, securing Texas Borders, and protecting agriculture’s current tax treatments.
Active in the community, Christian is a lifetime member of the SHSU Alumni Association, SHSU Ag Alumni Association, and Walker County Fair Association. He has volunteered his time with many local organizations such as: Huntsville Junior Service League, Walker County Farm Bureau, CASA, Walker County 4-H and FFA, Huntsville Warrior Banquet, Huntsville Police Department, Walker County Special Olympics, HISD, NWISD, AOA, Huntsville Hospital, Walker County Fair and SHSU. Christian is actively involved in his church, Northside Baptist.
Q&A
What are your main concerns or focus as a new county judge?
Promoting high-quality business growth and development is a major part of ensuring Walker County’s future success. As County Judge, I will work with local leaders to retain current businesses, support small businesses, and attract new business development that enhances our county. I will work hard to help promote high-quality jobs and to make them available for our local workforce.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing the County as an entity?
I want to see Walker County and its residents continue to thrive. As a native of Walker County, I have witnessed its rapid growth and understand the importance of being proactive in our efforts to support the economic development and growth of our community. My goal as County Judge is to help create more opportunities for Walker County residents to obtain jobs and raise their families, while continuing to enjoy the small-town values that make Walker County the place we all call home.
With the rising costs in everything from fuel to supplies, do you have a goal to address financial crisis as they arise?
I am fiscally conservative and I plan to put ideas into action that will limit government spending while allowing the county to build its tax base by attracting new businesses and residents with minimum government involvement. I know what it takes to run a successful and economically sound operation to maximize efficiency and save taxpayers money.
Sherry McKibben, Democratic Party for Walker County Judge
Sherry McKibben has lived in Walker County for 14 years. She has been married to David for 45 years with three children and three grandchildren. She earned both a Master’s Degree and Bachelor’s Degree from West Texas State University and a PhD from Texas A&M University.
McKibben offers more than 12 years of professional experience with city and county governments. She was employed by the City of Huntsville for nine years as the Director of Neighborhood Stabilization, in charge of overseeing all grant funds and insured over $24 million in external funding.
McKibben worked with more than 20 cities and counties to secure disaster recovery funds from Hurricane Harvey for roads, drainage, sidewalks, and downtown revitalization. McKibben is a Certified Project Manager for the Texas Department of Agriculture, which gives her the knowledge to manage infrastructure projects. While working under the City Manager, she supervised a variety of projects including Splash Pad, Town Creek Drainage Project, Big Blue Way-finding Signs, Digital Signs, Sidewalks. Additionally, she has completed multiple FEMA courses, including Introduction to the Incident Command System (ICS-100), Unique Resources and Initial Action Incident (ICS-200), and An Introduction to National Incident Management (IS-00700.b).
McKibben has partnered with numerous federal, state and local agencies on a variety of projects resulting is an established relationship with the personnel at each agency.
Under McKibben’s leadership, Huntsville was awarded the 2015 Award of Merit for Outstanding Small Town or Rural Plan from the American Planning Association and the 2013 Long-Term Planning Award from the American Planning Association of Texas for the Harnessing Huntsville long-term plan. Additionally, McKibben was instrumental in the completion of the Huntsville Hazard Mitigation Plan. McKibben was named the 2015 United Way of the Piney Woods Volunteer of the Year.
Q&A
What are your main concerns or focus as a new county judge?
I have three main concerns for the county. First, the Commissioners Court just completed a Salary Study to compare County employees’ salaries with others in the area. We must follow a plan to implement the recommended changes to ensure we keep valuable employees. Second, is infrastructure improvements. The county must continue to work to ensure that our roads, bridges, and drainage systems are the best we can provide. Third, is the divisions within the county. Working as one entity will ensure that all will benefit from providing support and ideas to each other.
There are other issues that will need to be addressed by Commissioners Court that includes budget, fiscal responsibility, and transparency.
What do you see as the biggest issue facing the County as an entity?
The biggest issue facing the County is funding. As prices increase, the budget shrinks as to the amount of purchasing power the county has. We will need to be selective in how we spend the taxpayer’s money and seek other types of funding so as to try and not raise taxes.
With the rising costs in everything from fuel to supplies, do you have a goal to address financial crisis as they arise?
Keeping a healthy fund balance is important in planning for future contingencies, but the county must find additional sources of money.
The current price increases are a concern because the county will need to be very careful with the budget to ensure the employees are taken care of, but that infrastructure improvements continue to progress.

