Huntsville Police Department
March 2
417 A Helen St – Suspicious incident.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
2501 Lake Rd – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
1617 10th St – Criminal mischief.
2451 Lake Rd – Criminal mischief.
119 Louis Davis Dr – Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2100 Ave Q – Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1000 IH 45 N – Recovered vehicle.
218 US 190 – Criminal mischief.
404 Woodmont Dr – Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 1
Landis Lake Rd / Erin Dr – Animal bite
36 Pierce Rd – Theft.
127 Gourd Creek Dr – Overdose.
March 2
316 Geneva Rd – Burglary of a vehicle.
16 Tejas Dr – Domestic.
2902 IH 45 S – Traffic stop.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 1
Taylor Alexandria Gloria – Possession of a controlled substance.
Pharren Koby Evans – Criminal trespass.
Richard T. Fountaine – Driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.
March 2
Zachry Wands – Municipal court warrants.
Michael Griffin – Criminal trespass.
Pedro Garza Jr – Theft with previous convictions.
Joshua Ammon Haynes – Hold over.
Loren Ortega Bayda – Possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
March 3
Glyntasia Jenkins – Public intoxication.
Nicholas Paul Ardoin – Possession of a controlled substance, displaying a fictitious license plate and possession of marijuana.
Meagan Nicole McClintock – Possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent, driving while intoxicated third or more and possession of marijuana.
