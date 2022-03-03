Huntsville Police Department

March 2

417 A Helen St – Suspicious incident.

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

2501 Lake Rd – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

1617 10th St – Criminal mischief.

2451 Lake Rd – Criminal mischief.

119 Louis Davis Dr – Burglary of a motor vehicle.

2100 Ave Q – Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1000 IH 45 N – Recovered vehicle.

218 US 190 – Criminal mischief.

404 Woodmont Dr – Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 1

Landis Lake Rd / Erin Dr – Animal bite

36 Pierce Rd – Theft.

127 Gourd Creek Dr – Overdose.

March 2

316 Geneva Rd – Burglary of a vehicle.

16 Tejas Dr – Domestic.

2902 IH 45 S – Traffic stop.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 1

Taylor Alexandria Gloria – Possession of a controlled substance.

Pharren Koby Evans – Criminal trespass.

Richard T. Fountaine – Driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction.

March 2

Zachry Wands – Municipal court warrants.

Michael Griffin – Criminal trespass.

Pedro Garza Jr – Theft with previous convictions.

Joshua Ammon Haynes – Hold over.

Loren Ortega Bayda – Possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

March 3

Glyntasia Jenkins – Public intoxication.

Nicholas Paul Ardoin – Possession of a controlled substance, displaying a fictitious license plate and possession of marijuana.

Meagan Nicole McClintock – Possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify fugitive intent, driving while intoxicated third or more and possession of marijuana.

