Texas Governor Greg Abbott updated the public on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura, which is currently forecast to impact the Texas coast and Southeast Texas as early as Wednesday and bring heavy rainfall, flooding, high winds, and storm surge.
"Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying and poses a major threat to communities in Southeast Texas and along the coast," Abbott said. "Texans in the path of this storm should waste no time preparing for the impact of Hurricane Laura and take immediate action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. I urge our Southeast and coastal communities to heed the guidance of local officials, follow evacuation orders, and remain vigilant as we brace for the impact of Hurricane Laura.”
During a press conference, Abbott discussed the threat of high winds as well as life-threatening storm surge where Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Abbott also extended his disaster declaration for 36 additional counties, including Walker and Trinity.
The state is providing buses to transport Texans that are evacuating. There are also over 225,000 hotel rooms available across the state to provide shelter to evacuees. In Walker County, evacuees will be held at the Walker County Storm Shelter, Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School.
Hurricane Laura was upgraded from a Tropical Storm earlier Tuesday. It is currently a Category 1 hurricane but is expected to gain strength to a Category 3 or 4 hurricane as it makes landfall over Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday. Beginning Wednesday, these areas will experience tropical storm force winds, heavy rain, significant storm surge, possible flash flooding, and rising water levels.
The chances of hurricane force winds will increase Wednesday evening. Heavy rainfall that begins over Southeast Texas on Wednesday will shift into Northeast Texas on Thursday. The primary water threat will be from storm surge.
