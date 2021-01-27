Hospital District OKs cutbacks to indigent care

The Walker County Hospital District will hold its regular monthly board meeting tonight via conference call at 6 p.m.

Board members and the public will both be attending via the GoToMeeting software platform, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The agenda for the meeting includes items such as administering the oath of office to re-elected officers, updates from the Huntsville Community Hospital Corporation and a financial presentation from the hospital district. 

To participate in the meeting, call (571) 317-3129 with the access code 872-819-333. 

See full agenda below.

Download PDF Agenda- January 27 2021.pdf

Tags

Trending Video