The Walker County Hospital District will hold its regular monthly board meeting tonight via conference call at 6 p.m.
Board members and the public will both be attending via the GoToMeeting software platform, due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The agenda for the meeting includes items such as administering the oath of office to re-elected officers, updates from the Huntsville Community Hospital Corporation and a financial presentation from the hospital district.
To participate in the meeting, call (571) 317-3129 with the access code 872-819-333.
See full agenda below.
