A Walker County grand jury has indicted an Onalaska resident on 13 felony counts after holding his estranged wife and her two children hostage during a 10-hour standoff.
An indictment unsealed Wednesday charged Mark Mathison, 38, with four counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault in retaliation, two counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and single counts of burglary of a habitation, tampering with a witness, arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said that several of Mathis’ charges are first-degree felonies with punishment ranging from five years to life in prison.
The incident began during the early morning hours of Nov. 2 in the Emerald Woods subdivision. Police say that Mathison shot an elderly female in the shoulder with a shotgun. He then struck the second female with the stock of the gun and forced his estranged wife and his two stepchildren into their home.
Walker County Sheriff Office deputies and DPS troopers were able to rescue the wounded elderly female from the front yard of the residence and get her medical help. They then began negotiation with Mathison, and successfully gained the release of the children and the assaulted female out of the home.
Negotiations continued throughout the day until Mathison allowed the release of the last hostage just before 5 p.m. At 5:13 p.m, hostage negotiators successfully convinced Mathison to surrender peacefully without further incident.
Mathison is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on a $3 million bond.
