The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury on May 6.
Huntsville Police Department Cases
Earnest Cooper — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).
Quarterrio Fair — DWI (3rd degree felony).
Ashley Fisher — Fraudulent use/ possession of identifying information (state jail felony).
Ace Killingsworth — Building burglary (state jail felony)
Salvador Mejia — Building burglary (state jail felony)
Thomas O’Donnell — Building burglary (state jail felony)
Ronald Mejia-Cortez — Attempt to commit sexual assault (3rd degree felony).
Joshua Perry — Possession of a controlled substance- meth (state jail felony).
Joshua Pool — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).
Darius Randle — Building burglary (state jail felony).
Kimberly Sykes — Theft of property (state jail felony).
Tony Walker — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (3rd degree felony).
Robert Washington — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Vernon Wilmore — Fraudulent use of a credit/ debit card (state jail felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).
Aaron Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).
Walker County Sheriff’s Office Cases
Anthony Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).
Anthony Lawrence — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).
Matthew McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).
Jamie Palmer — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).
Charles Spikes — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (2nd degree felony).
Ryan Warn — Possesssion of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).
Aaron Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).
Department of Public Safety Cases
Jazzmin Galardi — Intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury (3rd degree felony).
