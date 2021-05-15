Walker County Courthouse
The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury on May 6.

Huntsville Police Department Cases

Earnest Cooper — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).

Quarterrio Fair — DWI (3rd degree felony).

Ashley Fisher — Fraudulent use/ possession of identifying information (state jail felony).

Ace Killingsworth — Building burglary (state jail felony)

Salvador Mejia — Building burglary (state jail felony)

Thomas O’Donnell — Building burglary (state jail felony)

Ronald Mejia-Cortez — Attempt to commit sexual assault (3rd degree felony).

Joshua Perry — Possession of a controlled substance- meth (state jail felony).

Joshua Pool — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).

Darius Randle — Building burglary (state jail felony).

Kimberly Sykes — Theft of property (state jail felony).

Tony Walker — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (3rd degree felony).

Robert Washington — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Vernon Wilmore — Fraudulent use of a credit/ debit card (state jail felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).

Aaron Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).

Walker County Sheriff’s Office Cases

Anthony Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).

Anthony Lawrence — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).

Matthew McCabe — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (3rd degree felony).

Jamie Palmer — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).

Charles Spikes — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (2nd degree felony).

Ryan Warn — Possesssion of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).

Aaron Zavertnik — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).

Department of Public Safety Cases

Jazzmin Galardi — Intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury (3rd degree felony).

