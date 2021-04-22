The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury in April.
Huntsville Police Department Cases
Emmanuel Avila — Manslaughter (2nd degree felony)
Robert Castro — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).
Billy Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd degree felony).
Jaden Crossland — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (3rd degree felony).
Jamie Driggers — Assault of a pregnant woman (3rd degree felony), sexual assault (2nd degree felony).
Alfredo Escobar — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).
Charles Gilbert Jr. — Continuous violence against the family (3rd degree felony).
James Hendrickson — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).
Joshua Hill — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).
Stephanie Kennedy — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).
Marguleste McGowan — Attempt to take weapon from officer (state jail felony).
Christy Mathis — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Marisa Pardo — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree felony).
Jaylon Parris — Assault of a peace officer (2nd degree felony) (3 counts).
Chelsey Phares — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).
Keion Randle — Theft of a firearm (state jail felony).
Ernest Rucker — Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register (3rd degree felony).
Cambrielle Shaw — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (state jail felony).
Walker County Sheriff’s Office cases
William Hollander — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).
George Howell — Assault family/ household member (3rd degree felony).
James Odom — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (2nd degree felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony), evading arrest detention with previous conviction (state jail felony).
Kirk Paulsel — Continuous violence against the family (3rd degree felony), tampering with witness (3rd degree felony).
Damon Polk — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Pedro Salvador Hernandez — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Marlin Spiller — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Department of Public Safety cases
Deodoro Abbott Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).
Jessica Brown — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).
John Cox — DWI (3rd degree felony).
Jesus Montes — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Antonio Oldham — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Jimmy Riggins — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).
Fernando Rosales Chavez — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).
Summer Tanner — Possession of a controlled substance- meth (state jail felony).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.