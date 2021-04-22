Walker County Courthouse
The following individuals were indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury in April.

Huntsville Police Department Cases

Emmanuel Avila — Manslaughter (2nd degree felony)

Robert Castro — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).

Billy Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd degree felony).

Jaden Crossland — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (3rd degree felony).

Jamie Driggers — Assault of a pregnant woman (3rd degree felony), sexual assault (2nd degree felony).

Alfredo Escobar — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).

Charles Gilbert Jr. — Continuous violence against the family (3rd degree felony).

James Hendrickson — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).

Joshua Hill — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).

Stephanie Kennedy — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (state jail felony).

Marguleste McGowan — Attempt to take weapon from officer (state jail felony).

Christy Mathis — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Marisa Pardo — Possession of a controlled substance (3rd degree felony).

Jaylon Parris — Assault of a peace officer (2nd degree felony) (3 counts).

Chelsey Phares — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Keion Randle — Theft of a firearm (state jail felony).

Ernest Rucker — Failure to comply with sex offender duty to register (3rd degree felony).

Cambrielle Shaw — Evading arrest detention with vehicle (state jail felony).

Walker County Sheriff’s Office cases

William Hollander — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (3rd degree felony).

George Howell — Assault family/ household member (3rd degree felony).

James Odom — Possession of a controlled substance - meth (2nd degree felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony), evading arrest detention with previous conviction (state jail felony).

Kirk Paulsel — Continuous violence against the family (3rd degree felony), tampering with witness (3rd degree felony).

Damon Polk — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Pedro Salvador Hernandez — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Marlin Spiller — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Department of Public Safety cases

Deodoro Abbott Jr. — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).

Jessica Brown — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd degree felony).

John Cox — DWI (3rd degree felony).

Jesus Montes — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Antonio Oldham — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Jimmy Riggins — DWI third or more (3rd degree felony).

Fernando Rosales Chavez — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony).

Summer Tanner — Possession of a controlled substance- meth (state jail felony). 

