The Republican Party of Walker County (RPWC) and the Walker County Republican Women (WCRW) invite the community to their Open House from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday July 6, at 1205 University Avenue.
The Open House is to announce the relocation of the GOP Headquarters and to invite residents to visit the new office space for the local chapter of the Republican Women’s organization. Having both organizations at 1205 University Avenue will give residents access to information about membership, voter registration, elections, upcoming political events and special programs. Elected officials who represent Walker County have also been invited to attend. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. For more information, follow the respective RPWC and WCRW Facebook pages, the WCRW website, wcrwtx.org or call the Republican Party Headquarters at 936-755-8084.
