After over 40 years of service to Walker Counties Genealogical Society, Johnnie Jo Sowell Dickenson resigned her position as president during the meeting on Saturday at the Huntsville Public Library. While the meeting mainly focused around Dickenson stepping-down, Forrest Masonic Lodge No. 19 members also presented a $1,000 check to the society. Members from the Sons of the American Revolution and the Huntsville Public Library Friends also attended along with the Masonic Lodge members.
Members honored Dickenson for the numerous contributions she has made over the years to the society and presented her with flowers. A flag at the Texas capitol flown in her honor for the day. Officers voted to continue honorary membership for Dickenson and her husband.
While operating as the society's president Dickenson also taught extended education courses at Sam Houston State University and wrote a column about genealogy in the Huntsville item for two years. She was previously honored by the Huntsville City Council for her dedication. A 21,000 square foot genealogy section at the local library was named for her in 2004. Members continue to volunteer there each week.
“It's a great organization. They're so willing to help you with your research and we have one of the best genealogy collections between Dallas and Houston. I would say we are the best,” said Dickenson.
The position has now been formally accepted by Deta Rogillio. Local genealogy enthusiasts will have the opportunity to attend a workshop hosted by the Lineage Society at the Huntsville Public Library on June 9, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
“I'm asking each of you to give your support to the new officers that will be installed and continue the work that was begun in 1965,” said Dickenson,“and with that, the fat lady has sung.”
