The fair is back in town, this time with a return to its traditional format.
The annual Walker County Fair returns Friday with plenty of thrilling rides, fair food, exhibits and midway games. It runs through Saturday, April 2 at the Walker County Fairgrounds, located at 3925 Hwy. 30 in Huntsville.
Last year, due to the pandemic, event planners were forced to split the livestock shows from the other fair events.
This year marks the return of the fair in full, which kicks off Friday, March with the Gold Star Amusements carnival, which will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Both Saturday dates will be split into a pair of sessions, with the first session running from noon to 6 p.m., followed with an evening session from 6 p.m. to midnight. Armbands range from $25 Sunday through Thursday and $30 Friday and Saturday.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo will also make its return on May 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. each night, produced by Smith Pro Rodeos.
Saturday allows general admission to the fair grounds with opening ceremonies kicking off events and the highlight of the day, the crowing of the Walker County Fair Queen.
Other events surrounding the carnival include a children's petting zoo, livestock shows and the barbecue cook off Friday, April 1.
“We are very excited to be back to our traditional fair as last year was a modified version,” said Leighann Klawinsky, board vice president. “We are super excited to return to what we know as Walker County Fair, including the rodeo, livestock show, barbecue cookout, food vendors and the carnival. We have something for everyone of all ages and interests for all 10 days.”
Kay King, board member and past president, said her dad was foundling father of the fair and past board president, so the event has been part of her family's life for 44 years.
“We're just excited to get back to some form of normalcy and hoping people will come out to see all we have to offer,” she said. “The main goal is to support area youth, who haven't been able to show their animals the past two years. We want to recognize them for all the hard work they've put into their projects this year.”
So whats's new for 2022?
“We always have new entertainment, which this year includes a George Strait tribute artist, acoustic acts and a Tejano night,” King said.
More information on the 2022 Walker County Fair can be found at www.walkercountyfair.com.
