After two years of being canceled or on limited scheduling due to the pandemic, the Walker County Fair & Rodeo hosted its first full opening weekend inviting families back to enjoy carnival rides, food and livestock.
On Saturday, families were invited to see the children's Mutton Bustin' event, followed by the crowning of the Walker County Fair Queen.
Lauren Klawinsky was named Fair queen, Kate Phillips was first runner up, Margaret Beal was second runner up and Miss Congeniality was Cassidy Pool.
"This morning we had Mutton Bustin' so, of course, we had a bunch of little ones," Children's Barn Yard Committee member Tina Scott said. "As the rodeo starts tonight, we'll have a lot of people coming out."
The Children's Barn Yard was open for families to pet the animals and learn more about the care and upkeep it takes to raise livestock.
"We see chickens and goats every day, but you don't realize how many little kids don't," Scott said. "To see their faces and have a teaching moment about the chickens and explain more about the farm animals, it's great to have those moments here."
For Huntsville native and owner of Joetta's boutique Sandy Newman, being back for the fair has brought back her sense of community that was missing over the past few years.
"I think people have forgotten just how nice it is, myself included, to actually be out back in the community," Newman said. "Being back in the crowd and out in the public to see everyone, we just haven't been able to come together as a community and to be out here now is just wonderful."
On Saturday afternoon visitors also enjoyed live music entertainment at the Acoustic Café by singer-songwriter Graycie York as she performed her EP “Sad Bird.” Additionally, vendors throughout the fair were also back to offer families food, merchandise and drinks.
"There have been so many people coming through," Newman said. "The rodeo last night was packed full, and everyone's just so happy to be out enjoying good food and having all the vendors back."
Although the pandemic prevented the fair from opening to its full potential, turnout for the first two days was already back to pre-pandemic numbers.
"Not having [the fair] for two years was odd," Scott said. "It feels good to be back out here and see old friends, meet new friends and see smiling faces."
The Walker County Fair & Rodeo will be open from March 28 to April 2 for more information, visit the Walker County Fair website at www.walkercountyfair.com
