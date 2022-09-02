Wednesday, Aug. 31, marked the last day of a long and rewarding 30-year career for Walker County Extension Agent, Reggie Lepley. I had the privilege of sitting down with him to reflect on his successful career and his future plans.
Lepley followed in his parents’ footsteps in the role of County Agent and began his career in Orange County before coming to Walker County Oct. 1, 1992. Since then, he has accumulated numerous awards such as, the National Agriculture Agents’ Association Award, the Superior Service Award, several Level 4 Distinguished Agent Service Awards and several Level 5 Distinguished Agent Service Awards which is the highest award given out in the state of Texas.
At his retirement celebration Thursday, Aug. 25, Texas A&M District Extension Administrator, Eric Zimmerman, presented Mr. Lepley with a plaque honoring his years of distinguished service as a Walker County Extension Agent. A representative from the Walker County Master Gardeners’ Association, Billie Lee, also recognized Lepley and awarded him with a beautiful crystal plaque. Lee commented that Lepley has been a positive influence in this county and did it all professionally and with integrity. These awards speak to a man who is both driven and passionate about people, his community and the conservation of wildlife and nature.
Lepley was instrumental in establishing the Walker County Master Gardener Program in 2001 and served as advisor for that group for over 20 years. The WCMGA has won many state-level awards and has remained to be one of the top programs in the state of Texas. One of Lepley’s most cherished awards was the Jack-in-the-Pulpit Award which was presented to him by then Walker County Master Gardener President, Billie Lee, in 2005. It honored him for his “…leadership, support, encouragement, grant writing, wildlife management, hurricane pest management and buzzard removal…”. I questioned more regarding the “hurricane pest management and buzzard removal” because I knew there had to be a good story in there somewhere. Lepley recounted that the “hurricane pest management” happened when Hurricane Ike hit Texas in 2008 and the county helped out by taking in 607 animals and temporarily housing them at the Walker County Fairgrounds. The “buzzard removal” occurred when two Master Gardeners had shown up at the gardens and needed help removing buzzard parts out of their grills. He was a true hero that day!
When asked what has meant the most to him in his role as County Extension Agent, Lepley replied, “I loved working with the people, the volunteers and the job satisfaction. I hope that the new County Agent will enjoy Walker County and the people as much as I did.” Lepley also encouraged the Master Gardeners to keep having fun, stay directed and remember education is the key so that potentially it will be applied in our community. Lepley’s legacy is one of leaving behind a good, solid directive program that is accomplished and able to carry on into the future. But his biggest legacy is that of the people he helped, the people he educated and the people he worked beside to improve our community in countless ways.
What’s next for Lepley? He's looking forward to getting back to his hobby of clay sculpturing, tailgating at Texas A&M football games, traveling, hunting and fishing. He also is hoping to do some wildlife management consulting work which is an area he is most passionate about. So, we wish you the very best, Reggie, and may you leave knowing our hearts are full of gratitude for all you’ve done for us and our community!
