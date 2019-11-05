Voters in Walker County flocked to the polls on Tuesday for the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election. The election featured 10 Texas Constitution amendment proposals, as well as multiple local elections.
|Huntsville City Council - Ward 1
|
16 of 16 Precincts Reporting
|
|Daiquiri Beebe
|275
|Joshua D. Baker
|140
|Timothy Charles Owl Davis
|108
|Huntsville City Council - Ward 3
|
|13 of 16 Precincts Reporting
|
|Blake Irving
|198
|Mader R. Hedspetch
|87
|Huntsville City Council - Ward 4
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Joe Rodriquez
|713
|Emily Fuller
|193
|Jeff Lane
|139
|Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 1
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Shannon Williams
|1,873
|Tracy Lynch Stoudt
|2,143
|Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 3
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|J.T. Langley
|2,175
|Cathy Schweitzer
|1,976
|New Waverly — Mayor
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Nathaniel James
|100
|Jurrell Vance
|19
|New Waverly City Council
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Lisa Koonce
|85
|Michael Lucas
|69
|Cynthia Vance
|33
|New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees — Position 7
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Terry Munoz
|183
|Leigh Anne Klawinsky
|498
|Walker County ESD 3
|
|13 of 16 Precinct Reporting
|
|Yes
|357
|No
|215
STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
|Proposition 1
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|34.73%
|No
|65.27%
|Proposition 2
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|65.18%
|No
34.82%
|Proposition 3
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|86.42%
|No
13.58%
|Proposition 4
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|73.76%
|No
|26.24%
|Proposition 5
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|86.04%
|No
|13.96%
|Proposition 6
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|65.23%
|No
|34.77%
|Proposition 7
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|73.48%
|No
|26.16%
|Proposition 8
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|77.83%
|No
|22.1%
|Proposition 9
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|53.73%
|No
|46.27%
|Proposition 10
|
|131 of 254 Counties Reporting
|
|Yes
|93.5%
|No
|6.5%
