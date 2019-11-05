Election Results

Voters in Walker County flocked to the polls on Tuesday for the 2019 Constitutional Amendment Election. The election featured 10 Texas Constitution amendment proposals, as well as multiple local elections.

Huntsville City Council - Ward 1 

16 of 16 Precincts Reporting

 
Daiquiri Beebe 275 
Joshua D. Baker 140 
Timothy Charles Owl Davis 108 
Huntsville City Council - Ward 3  
13 of 16 Precincts Reporting 
Blake Irving 198 
Mader R. Hedspetch 87 
Huntsville City Council - Ward 4  
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Joe Rodriquez 713 
Emily Fuller193 
Jeff Lane 139 
Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 1 
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting  
Shannon Williams 1,873 
Tracy Lynch Stoudt 2,143 
Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees - Position 3 
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting  
J.T. Langley2,175 
Cathy Schweitzer1,976
New Waverly — Mayor  
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Nathaniel James100 
Jurrell Vance19 
New Waverly City Council  
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Lisa Koonce85
Michael Lucas69 
Cynthia Vance33 
New Waverly ISD Board of Trustees — Position 7  
13 of 16  Precinct Reporting 
Terry Munoz183 
Leigh Anne Klawinsky498 
Walker County ESD 3 
13 of 16 Precinct Reporting 
Yes357 
No215 

 

STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

Proposition 1  
131 of 254 Counties Reporting  
Yes34.73% 
No65.27% 
Proposition 2 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes65.18% 
No

34.82% 

Proposition 3 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes86.42% 
No

13.58% 

Proposition 4 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes73.76% 
No26.24%
Proposition 5  
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes86.04% 
No13.96% 
Proposition 6 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes65.23% 
No34.77% 
Proposition 7  
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes73.48% 
No26.16% 
Proposition 8 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes77.83% 
No22.1% 
Proposition 9 
131 of 254 Counties  Reporting 
Yes53.73% 
No46.27% 
Proposition 10 
131 of 254 Counties Reporting 
Yes93.5% 
No6.5% 