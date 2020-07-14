Early voting begins Monday for Democratic runoff

The results are in.

The Walker County Elections Office has released the unofficial results for the 2020 Democratic Primary Runoff. According to the Walker County Elections Office, a total of 714 ballots were cast during early voting and on election day, representing 2.11% of the total registered voters. 

Results are below:

US SENATOR

Royce West 370  
Mary "MJ" Hegar 338  

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Chrysta Castaneda473  
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo 231  

