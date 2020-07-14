The results are in.
The Walker County Elections Office has released the unofficial results for the 2020 Democratic Primary Runoff. According to the Walker County Elections Office, a total of 714 ballots were cast during early voting and on election day, representing 2.11% of the total registered voters.
Results are below:
US SENATOR
|Royce West
|370
|Mary "MJ" Hegar
|338
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
|Chrysta Castaneda
|473
|Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
|231
|
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.