A Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputy is receiving praise after he rescued a disabled resident who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home around noon on Friday.
The Walker County Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:46 a.m. from the 100 block of Randall Street in Riverside. The caller advised that his residence was on fire and that he was trapped on the second story balcony. Police say the homeowner was in a wheelchair and was not able to get off the balcony.
Deputy Joe Jeffcoat with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area when the call was dispatched to the are fire departments. Deputy Jeffcoat immediately responded, arriving within three minutes of the 911 call.
Upon arrival, Deputy Jeffcoat said that he saw flames and smoke coming from the residence. He attempted to enter through the first floor, but due to it being engulfed in flames Deputy Jeffcoat exited the residence. A neighbor next door retrieved a ladder in which Deputy Jeffcoat was able to extend the ladder to access the balcony. Once on the balcony he was able to lower the homeowner down to where neighbors were awaiting to assist.
The homeowner was treated on scene by EMS for smoke annulation and refused any further medical treatment.
“I want to thank Deputy Jeffcoat as well as the fast acting neighbors for the immediate response,” Sheriff Clint McRae said. “Without their intervention I believe we’d be looking at a tragic outcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.