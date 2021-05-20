Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office recovered multiple narcotics and a loaded handgun during a suspicious person call in the 2500 block of Interstate 45 N. near New Waverly on Thursday.
A release from WCSO stated that a concerned citizen called 911 dispatch after a man knocked on his door asking for gas. Deputy Ryan Baker observed the abandoned truck when he arrived on scene in the grass median between the interstate and feeder road. Several miles north of the truck Baker noted that he found the male walking carrying two backpacks and a gas can.
Upon making contact with the person, Baker said he noticed that the individual — identified as Willie James Tyler Jr, 36, of Houston — was extremely nervous. The suspect stated that he had borrowed the truck from a friend, but could not give any information about the truck’s owner other than a friend.
During a routine pat-down search, Baker discovered a loaded handgun in Tyler’s in his front right pocket. The officer also found Tyler to be in possession of methamphetamines, cocaine, ecstasy, xanax, marijuana and credit/ debit cards not in his name.
Tyler has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, unlawful carrying a firearm, four counts of possession of controlled substance penalty groups ranging from first-degree felonies to Class A misdemeanors, fraudulent possession of credit or debit cards and possession of marijuana.
He is currently being held at the Walker County Jail.
