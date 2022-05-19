Named for the late Texas columnist, the Molly Ivins First Amendment Dinner is being held for the first time since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic this Saturday., May 21. The event is hosted by the Walker County Democrats Club from 6 to 9:00 p.m. at La Mision restaurant located at 630 I-45 Frontage Road. The WCDC will be honoring Texas Monthly magazine executive editor and nationally-known journalist Mimi Swartz for her continuing achievements in the field of journalism.
Democratic candidates for county, state and federal offices will also make in-person and video appearances.
The restaurant is providing the club with a large banquet area, access to two patio areas and a full-service cash bar for $40 per person.Ticket holders will be served a beef or chicken fajita dinner and participate in an auction organized by Dorothy Willett.
The WCDC plans to present the Molly Ivins award to Ms. Swartz, who will discuss her work in a question and answer session. The evening will feature appearances by Democratic congressional candidate Laura Jones, Texas attorney general candidate Joe Jaworski and Sherry McKibben, candidate for Walker County judge.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will address the gathering through a video presentation.
Tickets are available for $40 each and can be purchased from WCDC club members. Tickets or by calling (936)293-8110 or visiting www.walkercountydemocrats.org. Ticket will also be sold at the door.
