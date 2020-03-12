Walker County Judge Danny Pierce declared a disaster proclamation Tuesday over the coronavirus outbreak with a case being confirmed in nearby Montgomery County.
To date, no cases have been confirmed in Walker County. A total of 23 cases have been confirmed in the Lone Star State, 15 of which are in the Houston metropolitan area.
The declaration will implement the county’s Emergency Management Plan, but will not force shutdowns of schools or large gatherings. It will take effect immediately.
