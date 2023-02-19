The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce led a delegation of business and community stakeholders Feb. 8 to our State Capitol in Austin.
State Rep. Kyle Kacal escorted attendees to the Texas House of Representatives Gallery overlooking the Texas House of Representatives Chambers. The delegation had the opportunity to hear the Speaker of the House, the Honorable Representative Dade Phelan, on the House floor as they were recognized for Walker County Day.
During a luncheon hosted by Entergy Texas, the delegation heard from representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission, The State Comptroller’s Office, Texas Association of Business, Rep. Kyle Kacal and Rep. Ernest Bailes.
The group enjoyed a Capitol tour provided by a Capital Docent before their return to Huntsville. Thank you to Entergy Texas for sponsoring lunch, Advantage Specialties for producing an embroidered scarf for all participants, and Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home for providing parking for all attendees.
