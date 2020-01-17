The Walker County District Attorney's office has dropped all charges against a longtime former USA Gymnastics trainer, who worked with disgraced former team doctor Larry Nassar.
The charges of sexual assault of a child were dismissed on Thursday.
This indictment, which was filed in 2018 prior to the current administration taking office, grew out of the Larry Nassar investigation regarding sexual offenses of gymnasts at the Karolyi Ranch near Huntsville. Van Horn was charged under the law of parties, which makes a person criminally responsible for the conduct of another if such person is acting with another in the commission of the offense.
"The Walker County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has a duty to see that justice is done in every case by conducting a thorough review of the law and evidence to determine whether it is sufficient to take an accused to trial and face conviction," Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said. "Our office has determined that the available direct and circumstantial evidence is insufficient to establish that Debra Van Horn acted together with Larry Nassar in his alleged sexual conduct under the Texas law of parties. Therefore, Debra Van Horn will not be prosecuted as a party to the 2012 offense alleged to have been committed by Nassar."
According to Durham, decision to dismiss this charge was made after holding personal discussions with the victim.
Charges are still pending on former USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.