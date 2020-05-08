Public cases of the novel coronavirus stayed put for the second consecutive day.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management reported 348 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with all of the new cases coming from a 16 additional offender cases within local TDCJ prisons.
Of the 128 public positive cases, only six came through the mobile test site last week, which tested 144 people. Another mobile test site on Monday tested 149, but those results have not been received.
According to the OEM, at least 1,107 Walker County residents have been tested with 813 negative results and 166 pending results.
A fourth mobile test site will be open on May 10 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. To be tested you must register 48 hours prior to the test date at www.txcovidtest.or or by calling 512-883-2400.
15 locals have died from the virus, only one of which was within the general public.
Since tracking began in mid-March, there have been 220 positive cases involving local TDCJ offenders and 128 cases involving local residents.
WALKER COUNTY POSITIVE TEST BREAKDOWN
|Gender
|U20
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|Unknown
|Male
|3
|17
|7
|16
|16
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Female
|1
|16
|11
|5
|11
|5
|5
|2
|2
