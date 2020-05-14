Public cases of the novel coronavirus jumped to 137 Thursday morning, with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management reporting six additional cases.
The emergency management office reported 374 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, after many TDCJ offender cases graduated out. The local prison agency's public tracker system lists only active COVID-19 cases. There are currently 237 local offenders with an active case.
The local OEM office also confirmed the second resident fatality, coming from a female in her 60s. An additional 17 local TDCJ offenders are believed to have died from the virus.
An estimated 71 residents have recovered from the virus.
A fifth mobile test site, previously scheduled for May 20, has been cancelled by the state of Texas. According to the Walker County OEM office, the Texas Military Department will begin focusing their efforts on testing nursing homes, assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities beginning May 18.
To find an active COVID-19 test site visit: www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.Gov
