Six additional cases were added to the county's total Monday morning, according to the Walker County Office of Emergency Management.
Of the 114 public positive cases, only six came through the mobile test site last week, which tested 144 people. Another mobile test site on Monday tested 149, but those results have not been received.
According to the OEM, at least 772 Walker County residents have been tested with 473 negative results and 216 pending results.
A fourth mobile test site will be open on May 10 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Walker County Fairgrounds. To be tested you must register 48 hours prior to the test date at www.txcovidtest.or or by calling 512-883-2400.
WALKER COUNTY POSITIVE TEST BREAKDOWN
|Gender
|U20
|20-30
|30-40
|40-50
|50-60
|60-70
|70-80
|80-90
|Unknown
|Male
|2
|15
|7
|15
|14
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Female
|1
|14
|9
|4
|11
|5
|5
|1
|2
