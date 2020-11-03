Walker County added 39 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, marking a slight upward trend. The county has added 83 new cases since last Friday, after weeks of a downward trend.
The new COVID-19 cases brought Walker County’s total to 3,946, according to the daily report from the county’s office of emergency management. 1,947 community cases have been verified, while 1,982 were from offenders within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. Approximately 132 cases are still marked active.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.