Walker County Commissioners were updated on several items during their March 28 meeting.
Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included a motion to temporarily move early voting for the May 7, Constitutional Election to Room 101 in the Walker County Annex Building, 1301 Sam Houston Ave.
The change was made due to a scheduling conflict at the Walker County storm shelter which normally serves as an Early Voting location.
Commissioners also moved to consolidate the number of polling locations open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Election Day Saturday, May 7. There will be a polling location open in each precinct.
Registered Walker County voters are able to vote in any county voting location. Early voting for the Constitutional Amendment Election will begin April 25, and conclude May 3.
This decision does not affect the Primary Run off election on May 24.
More information is available on the Walker County Elections website.
Commissioners were updated and approved an initiative to repurpose an ambulance that had been set for salvage into an EMS training simulator with equipment, mannequins and other programs.
The ambulance will be removed from first response service but serve a purpose as training tool.
“It would be an enormous asset to the EMS department to be able to do in house training on demand. This would allow to repurpose old equipment,” said Clarlsa Dearwester.
The cost of $99,436 will be paid for out of previously awarded American Rescue Plan Funds.
The price is below the price that Commissioners previously approved.
Commissioners received and approved the results of the fiscal year external audit report. fiscal year audit conducted by Pattillo, Brown, & Hill LLP CPA. Chris Pruitt, a partner with the firm reported the county is in a good financial position. The firm returned an unmodified or clean opinion, after reviewing the county’s financial statements. Walker county has $12.5 million in unassigned general fund balance and was characterized by “very healthy” by Pruitt. The county brought in $3.2 million more than anticipated while spending approximately $4 million less than expected.
The county also received information regarding the federal and state funds it has received as part of the audit. This report also found that the county was in compliance with those or any other grants. No material misstatements were found.
Commissioners discussed several requests by entities and projects, allocating the majority of the remaining unallocated American Rescue Plan Funds to that were brought to previous meetings. Commissioners reserved the right to revisit if necessary.
Commissioners also designated the mouth of April as Child Abuse Prevention month.
Several requests by the Huntsville Main Street Program and the Huntsville Downtown Business Alliance to use County facilities for upcoming events in April and May, were approved by Commissioners.
Commissioners also approved the use of contingency funds for the Christmas lights project which is supported by the Main Street Program.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning the regular meeting. After returning from Executive Session, Commissioners took preliminary action regarding Walker County’s General Obligation, Series 2022 Refunding Bonds.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
