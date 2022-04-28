The burn ban that was in place for Walker County was lifted as of 3 p.m. on Monday.
Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included approval of a motion to purchase two marked patrol Chevy Tahoes for approximately $93,000. Chief Deputy Timothy Whitecotton explained that production and other delays have impacted when the Department would receive patrol vehicles procured in the budget which went into effect last year.
Whitecotton asked Commissioners to apply insurance money to reduce the price of the vehicles adding that he plans to reduce his request in next year’s budget request. The $93,000 would come from Contingency funds.
Commissioners also approved depositing FEMA reimbursements for the Office of Emergency Management into OEM Project funds once those funds are received.
Commissioners approved charging outside personnel and agencies for education and card classes including CPR. Commissioners also asked for more information regarding purposed tuition assistance for Walker County EMS employees who attend the paramedic program.
Commissioners also approved permission for Officer Jason Sullivan to purchase his service hand gun for $1 upon his retirement after 20 years with the Sheriff's Office.
Sullivan will become the Police Chief of Buffalo upon his retirement.
Commissioners were updated on the Walker County Courthouse roof project. The roof work was inspected during install and later certified, after delays caused the work to stretch a day longer than expected. The new roof has a 20-year warranty.
Commissioners also approved information presented in the H.E.A.R.T.S museum contract.
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce proclaimed the week of April 24-May 1 Soil & Water Stewardship Week.
Judge Pierce also proclaimed May 5 National Day of Prayer.
Commissioners approved a facility request to place a trash bin at the Walker County Annex parking lot on May 6 through May 8 during the Cinco de Mayo event. The bin will be barricaded and located in the corner of the parking lot.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning the regular meeting. After returning from Executive Session.
