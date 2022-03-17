Walker County Commissioners were updated on several items during their March 14 meeting.
Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included a motion to move and further consider contingency fund, special contingency fund items and American Rescue Plan Fund items at a future meeting of the Walker County Commissioners.
Budget plans were discussed by presenter Patricia Allen, who reported that Walker County’s portion of direct American Rescue Plan fund allocation in excess approximately $4.1 million.
The county also received approximately $10 million to replace lost revenue during the pandemic which can be used to fund operations and will pay for public safety salaries.
Allen discussed several items that commissioners had expressed interest in funding, including two ambulances and other public safety equipment.
“Many projects listed here are multi-year projects so the cash flow works fine for everything approved today,” she said.
Commissioners approved $16,000 out of the contingency budget to update electrical outlets at the city fire stations Those bays need new plugs to maintain climate control necessary to maintain medications. An adapter wouldn’t alleviate the issue. The work was approved unanimously.
Commissioners also approved a repairs to faulty sprinkler heads of the fire suppression system inside the kitchen of the County Jail.
The $19,341.42 cost includes labor.
According to the presenter some of the sprinkler heads can be rebuilt or cleaned. The expenditure will be paid for from contingency funds.
Commissioners also approved work not to exceed $2,950 to install a door in the basement of the District Attorney’s office in order to ensure confidentiality for the victim’s assistance coordinator.
Commissioners also discussed whether or not an additional prosecutor could be paid for out of ARP funds over a period of time before it is moved to future budgets as an annual expenditure.
Commissioners will consider what projects they want to fund with remaining ARP and contingency funds at future meetings.
Commissioners also approved their participation of the Texas Association of Counties required training on cyber security.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
