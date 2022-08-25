Walker County Commissioners moved to order the 2022 midterm elections, Monday during a brief special meeting
The packet, which accompanied the meeting, included information about the location and dates of early voting for eligible Walker County residents.
The final day to register to vote is Oct. 11 for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election.
There will be 12 days of early voting, Monday Oct. 24 through Friday Nov. 4, for the 2022 midterm election.
The Walker County Storm Shelter located at 455 S.H. 75 N. in Huntsville will serve as the early voting location for eligible Walker County residents.
Early voting hours for the week of Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 will be 8 a.m. to 5pm.
Saturday Oct. 29 early voting hours will be 7 a.m .to 7 p.m.
Voting hours on Sunday Oct. 30 are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voting Hours for the week of Monday Oct. 31- Friday Nov. 4 will be 7 a.m. to 7pm.
