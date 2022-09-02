Among the items approved by Commissioners Monday, included adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023, budget.
Amendments to the 2022-2023 budget were also approved, following its passage, to reflect changes in the pay classification scale to include one position that was unintentionally left out and other minor clerical errors.
Commissioners also adopted a total tax rate of $0.4490 per $100 of assessed valuation. This includes a Maintenance and Operations tax rate of $0.4255 per $100 of taxable valuation and a debt rate of $0.0235 per $100 of taxable valuation. This tax rate represents an effective 2.28% tax increase.
Commissioners authorized sending a letter to FEMA regarding potential discrepancies in their model of flood plain data after requested information following a presentation of findings from Bleyl Engineering’s a Base Level Engineering data.
Walker County Commissioners were updated on several items including, a proposal to locate a generator at the Walker County Courthouse. The presenter indicated that the generator could be accessed remotely by the utility to provide energy to other customers when it isn’t being used by the courthouse. The sound of the generator was compared favorably to an 18-wheeler. Commissioners asked that further details be brought in front of the Court in the future, no action was taken regarding the issue at Monday’s meeting.
The Court approved the transfer of a 2012 Chevy Truck from the Office of Emergency Management to Pct. 2 Road and Bridge.
Commissioners approved sending a letter regarding repayment for damages to the Court House’s southern stair rail to the party responsible.
Commissioners also approved fees for the Sheriff's and Constable Offices, as well as approving the plan for record preservation and archival of vital county documents.
Commissioners voted to allow the Huntsville High School Booster Club to use the District Attorney’s Parking Lot, Oct. 1, during Fair on the Square for a fundraiser.
Commissioners also voted to allow the Huntsville Hornet Youth Wrestling Club to use the Juvenile Services parking lot for a fundraiser during Oct. 1, Fair on the Square.
The Court also agreed to allow Huntsville Main Street to use the Courthouse lawn and gazebo Sept. 17, during BearKat weekend.
The Court accepted the resignation of Brandon Decker from the Walker County Emergency Services District 2 Board of Directors. Commissioners then appointed Logan Moore to the same position. Moore will serve the remainder of the term which will expire in November.
Commissioners held a workshop to discuss Community Development Block Grants Regional Mitigation for allocations of GLO Hurricane Harvey Funding. Walker County is expected to receive funds and Commissioners authorized the preparation of Requests for perposals for projects.
The Walker Commissioners Court meets at 9 a.m. every other Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom located in Room 104 of the Walker County Courthouse. 1100 University Ave. in Huntsville.
