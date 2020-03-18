As a preventative health measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and as a way to speed service delivery, Walker County Clerk Kari French and District Clerk Robyn Flowers announced that in-person visits are temporarily suspended at the Walker County Courthouse.
Both the county clerk’s office and district clerk’s office will only assist customers in-person if they have an actual court hearing on that date or have a pre-arranged appointment.
This will extend to a duration of at least eight weeks.
“We request all customers to call or email for assistance. Each request will be decided on a case by case basis and immediate need,” French and Flowers said in a statement. “If you are given an appointment, we ask that you please do not bring children or anyone under the age of 18. These appointments will be restricted to only the party or parties involved. If you are sick, recently exposed to anyone who is sick or show signs of being sick, please do not attempt to make a physical appearance in our office.”
The Clerks' offices will still be operating, answering phones and processing e-files into judicial cases. They will also continue to assist in the courtroom, as needed.
