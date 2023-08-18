Walker County certified StormReady

The National Weather Service Representative Dan Reilly, presented the Court and Butch Davis, Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, with a sign certifying that Walker County was StormReady.
“I have worked with Butch and Sherri for all these years and they are very tied in to the weather. This is a certification program where we recognize jurisdictions with well thought out plans so that the county and citizens are as ready as can be when facing all types of severe weather. The county has numerous ways to receive information from the National Weather Service and relaying that information to the people in this room. We are here every year for Weather Spotter training and this coming Saturday, Walker County is hosting a severe weather/safety event which is another example of the great things Walker County is doing.
The Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, Aug. 14. The 32 items on the Consent Agenda were unanimously approved. Diana McRae, Elections Administrator, presented to the Court the appointed judges from each political party and the final Joint Agreement for the November 7, 2023 election. This information was approved by the court.
The Sam Houston Trail Coalition, a non-profit organization which is based out of Montgomery County submitted a request to be included on the juror donation list. Commissioner Brandon Decker voiced his opposition to the organization because most of the funds would not be directed to Walker County but would be divided with two other counties, Montgomery and San Jacinto.
Jurors have the option to donate their pay to an approved list of organizations. State law allows the county to include any program selected by the Commissioners Court that is operated by a public or private nonprofit organization that provides shelter and services to victims of family violence or offers psychological counseling in criminal cases involving graphic evidence or testimony. The Walker County approved list include the Crime Victims’ Fund, Good Shepherd Mission, C.O.M.E., Crime Stoppers, CASA, New Waverly Public Library, YMCA Teen Center, Gibbs Powell House, SAAFE House, Boys & Girls Club, Senior Center, Hospitality House, Rita B. Huff Humane Society, Child Protective Services and Care Center.
Governor Abbott signed House Bill 3474 into law in late June, increasing jury pay from $6 to $20 for the first day of service, and raising jury pay from $40 to $58 per day for those impaneled to serve for a trial, beginning Sept. 1. The Court voted no to the request from the Sam Houston Trail Coalition.
The Court approved a public hearing on the proposed budget for Walker County fiscal year Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024, will be held 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, in the Commissioner Courtroom, Rm 104. This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $2,495.211 (9.58% increase) and of that amount $1,249,545 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year. The proposed budget will be considered for adoption on the date of the hearing.
All interested citizens will have the opportunity to give written and oral comments. And the proposed budget can be examined weekdays in the County Judge office or in the office of the County Clerk or at http://www.co.walker.tx.us.
A Public Hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held 9:05 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Avenue, Room 104, Huntsville. The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, Walker County is not required to hold an election. However, citizens may express their support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting the members of the Walker County Commissioner’s Court of Walker County at their offices or by attending the public hearing mentioned above.
This synopsis does not reflect the totality of the Court’s action but a summary. The Commissioners Court meet in the Walker County Courthouse, 1100 University Ave, Rm. 104. The next scheduled regular meeting is 9 a.m. Monday Aug. 28. These sessions are live streamed via Zoom or YouTube. For more information https://www.co.walker.tx.us/commissioners
