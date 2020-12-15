Walker County has reported 129 new coronavirus cases and four deaths this week, according to an update from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management. 79 cases were reported Tuesday, while 50 cases came in on Monday.
The county now has 5,152 confirmed and probably cases, nearly 60 percent of which are from residents within the general public. At least 194 cases are currently active.
Texas had a positivity rate of 12.98 percent Monday. Walker County OEM has recorded 18,355 tests since the pandemic began in mid-March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.