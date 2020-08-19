Walker County has added only 13 new community COVID-19 cases over the past two days.
County totals are now 3,520 cases and 44 deaths since the first case in the coronavirus pandemic was recorded locally on March 22. Approximately 57 percent of the cases have come from offenders within the county’s seven state-run prisons.
There are 824 active community cases and 61 active TDCJ offender cases in the county, according to the emergency management office.
Testing is available at the Walker County Fairgrounds on Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional seven-day testing is currently taking place from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic. For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
Wednesday’s geographical case totals are listed below with the percentage of total county positives in parentheses:
▪ Huntsville: 846 (59.04%)
• New Waverly: 11 (0.77%)
• Riverside: 4 (0.28%)
• Precinct 1: 129 (9%)
• Precinct 2: 83 (5.79%)
• Precinct 3: 185 (12.91%)
• Precinct 4: 111 (7.75%)
• Unkonwn: 64 (4.47%)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.