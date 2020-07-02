The Walker County Office of Emergency Management is reporting 42 new positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, increasing the county’s community total to 541 as of mid-day Thursday.
The county is reporting a total of 2,181 positive cases for Walker County, which also includes two additional cases within the local TDCJ prison population.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the COVID-19 virus without feeling sick.
According to the county, there are 355 (65%) active cases of the virus within the general public, while only 32 cases remain active within the local prison system.
Citizens within the Huntsville city limits account for the majority of total cases since mid-March, making up 58.41%, while cases remain in single digits within the city limits of Riverside and New Waverly.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
