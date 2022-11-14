When Chadwick Boseman died unexpectedly after a private struggle with cancer in the summer of 2020, he left a massive void in the world of American popular culture. Boseman had, over the last several years preceding his death, grown from promising young actor to one of the most gifted performers of his generation, a powerful presence just as at home in massive blockbusters as he was in independent dramas, packed with charisma and energy and sheer craft. Losing him was a terrible blow to many, and in particular a major loss for the filmmakers of Marvel Studios, who’d shined a spotlight on Boseman as the central character in their “Black Panther” franchise.
The future of the franchise itself was, obviously, secondary to the grieving process for Boseman’s family and friends, but that question mark over “Black Panther” was bound to only grow bigger in the months and years following the loss, particularly when it became clear that Marvel and director Ryan Coogler (a close personal friend to Boseman as well as a collaborator) intended to forge ahead with a sequel without their departed star. How would they handle the loss of one of the brightest stars of his generation? How would it work narratively as well as logistically? Would they try to steer away from the very real loss of Boseman, or would they lean into it?
The answer to all of these questions is finally here in the form of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the long-awaited follow-up to the 2018 juggernaut that was the first film, which reunites Coogler with the ensemble supporting cast of “Black Panther” and serves as both a continuation of the story and a very public tribute to Boseman’s legacy. It’s a lot for one movie to take on, but thanks to Coogler’s graceful storytelling and the efforts of a stellar cast, the film shoulders that burden and then some, delivering one of the most exhilarating blockbuster experiences of the year.
Just as Boseman passed away in real life, so too does his fictional counterpart, King T’Challa of Wakanda, pass away in the opening minutes of the film, leaving his family and his nation to cope with an unimaginable loss. His mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), takes on the burden of leading the African kingdom through their mourning period while also facing pressure on the world stage, while his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) keeps pushing her prodigious scientific mind to new heights, wrestling with constant guilt over her inability to use her brilliance to save her brother’s life.
But there’s more than grief and diplomatic headaches on the horizon for Wakanda. The nation’s new global standing means that other countries are looking deeper into their interests, which means other secretive sovereigns are threatened. So, when a hidden underwater king (Tenoch Huerta Mejia) named Namor rises up from the depths to demand restitution for the threat to his realm, the Wakandan royal family and their allies must band together to protect their homeland, and each other, from an alarming new enemy.
It’s all a massive narrative and thematic burden to bear, and “Wakanda Forever” does it in a runtime that stretches to nearly three hours, enough to strain the attention span of even seasoned Marvel viewers.
But somehow, Coogler makes every frame feel like an epic, not an overlong series of setpieces chained together by necessary exposition. The stakes are always clear, the story is always tight, and even the new characters make themselves matter without crowding out the established ensemble.
And what an ensemble. Bassett, always a bright light in any film, has risen to the task of being the new spiritual leader of the “Black Panther” cast, and she gives a stirring performance that would be right at home in any drama or adventure epic, brimming with fire and emotion and pure heart. Wright, who must carry much of the film’s youthful, action-oriented energy, also rises to the task with power and vulnerability. And then there’s Mejia, who announces himself as a potential superstar with a performance that’s able to go toe-to-toe with every other major player in the franchise.
“Wakanda Forever” was always going to face an uphill climb to becoming something satisfying, but what we got goes beyond simply meeting the needs of the story and the audience. It’s a film that’s deeply, sometimes uncomfortably connected to the collective grief of the people who made it, but it also never loses sight of the importance of moving on. The result is a stirring, powerful, wonderfully complex film that still delivers the blockbuster action goods, and in the process becomes one of the year’s best times at the movies.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is in theaters Nov. 11.
