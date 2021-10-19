Voting turnout has remained low through the first two days of early voting in the constitutional amendment election.
According to the Walker County Election's Office, there have been a total of 136 voters with 85 voters on Tuesday's extended voting day in Walker County.
Early Voting hours will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will continue at the Walker County Storm Shelter through next Friday, October 29th.
The ballot includes eight constitutional amendments, the city of Huntsville election, a school board and bond election for New Waverly ISD and an annexation petition from Walker County ESD No. 3.
