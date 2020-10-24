There were a total of 545 voters checked-in during early voting today on Saturday, Oct. 24. for the November 3rd General Election in Walker County. This makes for a total of 12,844 voters checked-in during early voting so far.
Next week is the final week of early voting for the General Election. Voting will resume Monday, Oct. 26 at the Walker County Storm Shelter. Early voting hours for next week are Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with the exception of Tuesday, Oct. 27, when polls will be open from 7 a,m. – 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.