Nearly 10% of Walker County voters took advantage of the early voting session.
According to the Walker County Election's Office, 681 voters checked in on Friday with 453 voting in the Republican Primary and 228 voting in the Democratic Primary.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 3r with polls open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Voters must cast their votes in their voting precinct. For a full list of Election Day polling locations, please refer to the attached Election Information sheet or visit the Walker County Current Elections webpage here.
