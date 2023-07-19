The Huntsville City Council passed an ordinance calling for a Charter election at their meeting Tuesday night, although the ordinance is not in final format and have until Monday, Aug. 21, to call the election.
City Secretary Kristy Doll interrupted council from making the motion to advise them of errors in the ordinance.
“The ordinance I presented is a draft and I was hoping to have you review it and if you wanted to make any changes, make those at this meeting, and then I will present a final (version) at the next one,” Doll said. “There is a few grammatical things in it that I’d still like to clean up, but I wanted to make sure everybody was good with all the amendments and then I will present a final one at the next (meeting).”
Mayor Brauninger asked if staff wanted to delay action until the next meeting. City Attorney Leonard Schneider then advised council they had time to make the corrections necessary.
“Mayor, you certainly can pass it now. What we want to do is make sure it’s in final form,” Schneider said. “It has to be translated to Spanish and we want to make sure we have all the commas in correctly and all the grammatical wording in it correctly. You can certainly pass it but just understand we may make some more grammatical corrections.”
He added that council did not have to pass the ordinance at the meeting and could bring it back at the first August meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Russell Humphrey made the motion to adopt the ordinance and call the special election, with Councilmember Bert Lyle seconding the motion. The Mayor called for the vote and the action passed with no objections.
Doll then advised Council that a public comment request was submitted for the agenda item and John Jafreh was allowed to make a statement regarding the election.
Mayor Brauninger then held another vote on the motion and it carried again. The last Charter election was held in November 2018. The Council was presented the proposed amendments in June before approving an ordinance in August 2018. There were 32 items for voters to consider in 2018 and there will be 24 in 2023.
The ordinance must be published in English and Spanish per state law, giving voters an opportunity to become versed in the amendments.
The Charter was first adopted by the city’s voters in 1968. It calls for a review of the charter every five years at the minimum. The first charter amendment election was held in 1970, with more in 1972, 1979, 1982, 1986, 1992, 2004, 2009, 2013 and 2018. To view the current charter approved in 2018 and previous versions, log on to huntsvilletx.gov/charter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.