A sales tax proposal was voted down in rural Walker County during Tuesday’s general election.
The proposal, which would have made the maximum sales tax of 8.25% uniform throughout the county, received support from only 32.57% of registered voters in the area. According to the final unofficial results, the proposition received 1,983 yes votes and 3,864 votes against.
Under the ballot measure, county commissioners would have been allowed to create a County Assistance District, a governmental body that oversees funding for improvements to services that benefit the public welfare in the district. The CAD itself does not operate programs, but instead would have provided nearly $500,000 in additional funding to the Walker County Commissioners Court to fund improvements in the district.
Currently, businesses in the district impose a 6.75% sales tax, while the rest of Walker County businesses impose 8.25% sales tax. The state imposes a 6.25% sales tax, while the county currently imposes a 0.5% countywide tax.
The newly created ESD No. 3 will now be allowed to propose a sales tax in the region, though it is expected to collect less revenue than the proposed CAD.
