A new emergency service district will be created in Walker County.
Walker County voters OK’d a proposition on Tuesday to create ESD 3 in an effort to fund fire and EMS services in the communities of Crabbs Prairie and Pine Prairie in the northwestern portion of the county. The measure passed with 62.41% of the vote.
The new emergency service district board will be able to levy a property tax to residents in the area up to 10 cents per $100 valuation.
The Crabbs Prairie VFD, which took over leadership of the Pine Prairie VFD in 2017, covers virtually all of Walker County north of Huntsville, while also responding to hundreds of wrecks along Interstate 45.
Last year the station responded to over 700 calls and they have already been called out to 542 responses this year. And they do this with only two stations that house trucks built in the 90s and early 2000s.
