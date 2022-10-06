For ELECTION DAY
Walker County participates in the Texas Countywide Poll Place Program allowing registered voters of the county to cast their vote on Election Day at any polling location within the county, regardless of precinct of registration.
After obtaining program participation approval in 2020, Commissioners Court established the following eight countywide polling locations for use during general elections:
Walker County Storm Shelter *
455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320
Walker County Fairgrounds
3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, TX 77340
HISD Transportation Building
96 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, TX 77320
University Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX 77340
New Waverly First Baptist Church
460 Fisher Street, New Waverly, TX 77358
Cook Springs Baptist Church
1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, TX 77320
Northside Baptist Church
1207 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320
Riverside United Methodist Church
2341 FM 980, Huntsville, TX 77320
*All Early Voting will be at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
Voters may vote at the polling location convenient to them on Election Day, despite precinct of registration. Participation in the program during the 2020 Presidential Election was originally initiated because of COVID-19 when several of Walker County’s preexisting poll places could not accommodate safe social distancing recommendations.
For EARLY VOTING
In 2021, early voting was permanently moved to the Walker County Storm Shelter located at 455 SH 75 North, to allow more favorable voting accommodations during peak voting hours.
Early voting for the November General Election starts on Monday, October 24th – Friday, November 4th. Voting hours for the first week of early voting will be Monday thru Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm. Weekend voting is set for Saturday, October 29th, 7:00am – 7:00pm and Sunday, October 30th from 10:00am – 4:00pm. Extended voting hours will continue Monday thru Friday, 7:00am – 7:00pm during the second week of early voting.
If a voter is 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, is expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day, is confined in jail, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to vote by mail. The Early Voting Clerk must receive completed applications prior to 5pm on Friday, October 28th if requesting to vote a ballot by mail for the November election. Voters are welcome to call the Walker County Elections office for more information at (936) 436-4959.
Diana L. McRae Early Voting Clerk
1301 Sam Houston Ave., Ste. 114
Huntsville, Texas 77340
For CURBSIDE VOTING
Curbside voting is available during early voting and at all Election Day poll places for voters who cannot physically enter the polling place without assistance or likelihood of injury to his or her health. Voters requiring curbside assistance should park in a designated curbside space and follow posted instructions for alerting the election official. Curbside voting should be reserved for individuals who truly require the service.
The Walker County Voter Registration and Elections Department is excited to announce the release of our Voter Education Series. Voter education is key in developing voter confidence and understanding. With the November 2022 General Election fast approaching, it is our hope that this series will help Walker County voters establish an understanding of the voter registration process, statewide voting laws, and local election processes. This series is brought to you by Diana L. McRae, Tax Assessor-Collector/County Election Officer, and Julie Cooper, Elections Manager.
